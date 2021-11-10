Brie Larson Stuns In Baby Blue Bra and Tiny Shorts, “Flows” In Field of Flowers, “Wow!”

When not playing the superhero Captain Marvel, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson is often modeling and sharing stunning photos of her on social media. With the gorgeous photo below, of her laying in a field of flowers, Brie writes: “What helps ✨ you✨ reach flow?”

Brie suggests that you tune in to her podcast with Jessie Ennis, Learning Lots, to hear two-time Olympic medalist gymnast Laurie Hernandez talk about “flow state” and how it effects her performance during high-stakes events. Brie defines flow as: “the action or fact of moving along in a steady, continuous stream.”

It looks like Brie has mastered reaching her “flow state,” as seen from the photo above which she captioned: “I became the fireplace rug and nothing is wrong with that.”

Brie knows how to rock a reclining pose!