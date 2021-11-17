Bridget Regan Sizzles As Poison Ivy on Batwoman, Does A LOT of Her Own Stunts

On the Batwoman Season 3 episode ‘How Does Your Garden Grow?,’ while an unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) to ensure the city is on high alert, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the bat team and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance involving her sister. The infamous character of Poison Ivy is portrayed by Bridget Regan.

Bridget is known for her roles on Paradise Lost (Frances) with Nick Nolte and Barbara Hershey, Jane the Virgin (Rose), The Last Ship (Sasha), Marvel’s Agent Carter (Dottie Underwood), White Collar (Rebecca), and in films including John Wick (bartender Addy) with Keanu Reeves, among others. Check out her impressive reel below. She captioned it: “hey call this a sizzzzzzzle.”

On social media, Bridget answered questions from Batwoman fans including: “Did you do your homework and read comics”? Bridget says “reading all of them. loving it!” And when another asked if she’s doing her own stunts (as she did on Agent Carter), Bridget replied: “I do as many stunts as they let me! Which, thankfully, has been a lot.”

That said, Bridget acknowledges the fabulous stuntwomen she gets to work with, as seen in the photos above and below.

Get ready to see more of Bridget: she stars in the indy film Weak. Check out the trailer below.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CW, right before DC Legends of Tomorrow at 8 pm.