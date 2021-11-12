‘Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Favorite Movie, Hint: Paul Newman, Bruce Willis

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘Be Smart of Be Dead,’ while Eddie (Vanessa Ray) gets a hostile new partner, her husband Jamie (Will Estes) is assigned to guard his big brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) after a hit is put on him. In the scene below, Jamie unfolds a sleeping bag in Danny’s bedroom, which infuriates him. Jamie asks Danny if he wants to watch one of his favorite movies, The Verdict.

The 1982 movie The Verdict stars Paul Newman as the protagonist, alcoholic ambulance chaser attorney Frank Galvin, who represents a comatose young woman in a medical malpractice case. Check out the scene where Frank (Newman) presents his closing argument. Note the young man in the courtroom, two rows behind Newman. That’s Bruce Willis!

David Mamet wrote The Verdict screenplay from Barry Reed’s novel of the same title. Sidney Lumet directed the film, which was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Director, Actor, and Screenplay. Charlotte Rampling, Jack Warden, James Mason, Milo O’Shea co-star.

Fun fact: Donnie got his big break in Hollywood from Ron Howard, who directed Donnie in Ransom. Donnie played the Cubby, “the kidnapper with a heart of gold.” See photos above — that was 25 years ago!

