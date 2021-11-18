Billie Lourd Flaunts Flat Abs In Crop Top and Red Plaid Skinny Pants

Actress Billie Lourd, daughter of the late great Carrie Fisher (Star Wars, The Blues Brothers), stars in the epically creepy series American Horror Story. When it came time to celebrate the birthday of her AHS co-star, her “work wife” Leslie Grossman, Billie shared the photo below.

New mom Billie looks amazing in a black crop top and red plaid skinny pants which flaunt her flat tummy. Billie’s fans are going wild for the photo and are showering the two actresses with compliments including “Looking fabulous!”

She even looks great while pumping!

Get ready to see more of Billie: she’s filming Ticket to Paradise with Kaitlyn Dever, Julia Roberts and George Clooney. It’s about a divorced couple (Roberts and Clooney) who try to stop their daughter (Dever) from making a big mistake. Ticket to Paradise is scheduled for a October 2022 release.