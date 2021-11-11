‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Stuns In Plunging Sheer Dress, “Up Close and Beautiful”

On the Big Sky episode ‘Mother Nature,’ Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) struggle to dodge Donno’s attacks and the kids attempt to save Bridger as Ren (Janina Gavankar) is forced to figure out what happened to her plan.

When not filming Big Sky, the gorgeous and talented Canadian-born actress Katheryn Winnick sometimes models as seen in the stunning sheer red dress photo above. It’s one of many published in the new issue of New Beauty magazine.

When makeup artist Kindra Mann shared the phots below from the shoot, she captioned it: “up close and beautiful.”

Big Sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Station 19 at 8 pm.