Barbra Streisand, 79, Shares Photo With Hillary Clinton, 74, “Loved Catching Up”

It’s no secret that megastar singer/actress Barbra Streisand (Funny Girl, Yentl, What’s Up, Doc?) is a registered Democrat. She often uses her platform to promote her favorite political candidates. When the former Democratic Presidential Candidate and First Lady Hillary Clinton turned 74 years old, Barbra wished her a Happy Birthday.

With the photo below, with her husband actor James Brolin, Barbra, who turned 79 this year, wrote: “Jim and I loved catching up with you a few weeks ago.” Hillary Clinton replied: “Thank you so much, Barbra! Always so lovely to see you two.”

Barbra also wished former President Barak Obama a happy birthday this year.

Barbra also recently paid tribute to the late former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell. She wrote: “We once spent 3 days together at a retreat and shared stories and laughed about our NYC accents. He was a Republican but worked with Democrats like the true patriot he was.” Barbra is from Brooklyn — Powell was from the Bronx!

Get ready to see and hear more from Barbra: she’s funding a “forward-looking institute at UCLA focused on solving societal challenges.” Topics to be addressed include climate change and the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men.