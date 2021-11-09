Bad Bunny “Sexiest Man Alive”– Internet Says NO To ‘People’ Tease, But…

The popular and dynamic musical artist Bad Bunny is in the hot running for People magazine’s enduring Sexiest Man Alive title for 2021, and the Internet — or at least the people who follow People on Instagram — are saying no! But those People-following people aren’t Bad Bunny’s people, you follow?

Because Bad Bunny has followers, loads of ’em — try about 36 million followers on Instagram alone. And, well, the man is definitely in the thick of it as goes 2021 sexy. Somebody’s gotta replace Michael B. Jordan, who wore the crown all year. Besides, Bad Bunny PR has got TWICE as many followers as the outgoing king of sexy.

But the Bad Bunny naysayers are having their say in the comments: “Was no one else available? ” asks one snarky voice. “Is it April Fools Day?” asks another. “Hmmm, I think you need new judges,” comes another commenter who just doesn’t feel the Bunny heat. “LOL uh no,” rounds out the decline vote.

Then again, there’s one very telling response that admits it’s all in the eye of the beholder: “Guess my idea of sexy is outdated,” writes one person with some self-awareness. We shall see! Still another puts on top of that: “if this is sexy we are screwed.” It is a little different from Michael B. Jordan, surely.

Here Bunny doing his own thing in a slideshow may help make his case, even to the older more conservative crowd — can’t deny that’s a face to watch!

And here he is at his peak:

Maybe it helps if you have reggaeton in your veins, with a splash of soul and trap to boot. Does the performance show the way to those who can’t quite see? Might just do the trick, we think!