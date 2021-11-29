Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker ‘Bite Me’ Director Was ‘Little Black Star’ In 2003 (Photo)

Since the release of her debut album Let Go in 2002, Canadian-born pop star Avril Lavigne has released a total of six studio albums and has been on tour six times.

The 37-year-old rock star is now promoting her new single Bite Me and dates for her seventh tour in 2022, also called Bite Me.

Check out the Bite Me music video below, and yes, that’s Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance Travis Barker (Blink-182) on the drums!

The director of the Bite Me music video is Hannah Lux Davis, who calls Avril Lavigne “my idol.” Hannah writes: “I still can’t believe the universe shook itself up and spit me & her out on the same set…”

When Hannah shared the 2003 photo above, that’s her in the baseball cap sitting in front of giant collage of Avril Lavigne photos and posters, she used the hashtag #receipts. Many fans were excited to see her as “a little black star” (a reference used for Avril Lavigne fans). One fan replied: “OMG Destiny is so unbelievable!” Below is a more recent photo of Hannah, all grown up!

Avril’s fans love the new tune and video. One replied: “The queen is back and she’s bringing back the 2000’s style music” and another wrote: “Reminds me of 2002, getting home from school and watching MTV. Good vibes.”

Hannah has also worked with Demi Lovato (Let them Eat Cake video above) and with Doja Cat (Pepsi ad below), among others.

The Bite Me Tour will kick off on February 26, 2022 in Amsterdam and end on May 25, 2022 in Victoria, Canada. No American dates have been released as of yet.