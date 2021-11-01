‘Avengers’ Star Tessa Thompson Stuns In Bridal White Fringe Bra, “Jaw Dropping”

Actress Tessa Thompson is known for her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). When not on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress often models. When she shared the stunning photos below, of her posing in a white hot fringe bra and matching skirt ensemble, she captioned it “bride + groom.” Be sure to swipe to see the “groom’s” pinstripe suit!

Tessa’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the look. Rachel Elizabeth Cargle replied: “jaw drop.” Tessa wore the two-piece set by Giambattista Valli to the premiere of her movie Passing in West Hollywood.

Get ready to see more of Tessa: she’s reprising her role as Valkyrie for the 2022 movie Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Jeff Goldbum, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel, among others.

Tessa also looks amazing in the black corset ensemble above.

Don’t forget to watch Tessa in the Passing trailer above.