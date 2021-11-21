Aubrey Plaza Stuns In Corset Tuxedo Mini Dress, ‘Spin Me Around’

When not on a Hollywood movie set, comedian/actress Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is turning heads on the red carpet. When she shared the stunning photos below, of her wearing a Thom Brown corset tuxedo shirt mini dress, she cleverly captioned it: “Feel like I’m gonna get grounded.”

One fan replied: “You’re such a baaaad Grrrrrl.” And Aubrey’s famous friends chimed in too. Rachel Leigh Cook replied: “Allll the award to this” and Mary Steenburgen wrote: “Stunning!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Aubrey: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy Spin Me Round with Alison Brie (Community), who co-wrote the script. It’s about “a woman wins an all-expenses trip to a company’s gorgeous ‘institute’ outside of Florence, Italy, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner.”