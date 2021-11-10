Ashley Tisdale Rocks Big Black Beanie At Baby’s Music Class, “So Stinkin Cute”

When not on stage or on a set, singer/actress Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical, Scary Movie V, Sabrina, Secrets of a Teenage Witch) is enjoying time with her family. When the gorgeous and talented Hollywood 36-year-old new mom shared the personal photos below, she captioned them: “What can I say, she lights up our life and thanked the photographer for “these awesome pics at music class.”

That’s her husband, musician Christopher French and their 7-month-old baby girl Jupiter. Ashley looks great in that big black beanie and without makeup!

When Christopher shared the adorable Halloween photo above he captioned it: “And now… LET THE WILD RUMPUS START!!! Happy Halloween from our family of Wild Things to yours!”

When musician Truman Proudfoot saw the photos above — be sure to swipe to see the whole family in costume — he replied: “Totally looks like dad.” Another fan replied: “So stinkin cute.” We agree!