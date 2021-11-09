Anna Kendrick Answers Door In Tiny Mini Skirt Bedazzled with Shiny Fruit, “Come On In”

When not on stage or on a big Hollywood movie set, singer/actress Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Trolls, Into the Woods) often gets dressed up to promote her latest project. Before appearing on The James Corden Show, the gorgeous and talented 36-year-old soprano opened the door of her dressing room in a black short sleeve turtleneck and tiny flared mini skirt which is bedazzled with rows of fruit (apples, berries, bananas, et al) by Valentino. She captioned the photo: “Come on in.”

Get ready to see more of Anna: she is filming the psychological thriller Alice, Darling. She stars as Alice, a young woman who is behaving strangely and keeping secrets about her abusive boyfriend (Charlie Carrick). When convinced to go on a girl’s trip out of town with her two friends, Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced. Director Mary Nighy says it’s “a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control.”

In the clip below, Anna explains how she re-learned how to ride a bicycle. You can also get a better look at that bedazzled skirt.