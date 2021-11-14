Amanda Seyfried Stuns In Glitter Crop Top at Lady Gaga Event, “Obsessed with This Look!”

Actress Amanda Seyfried is turning heads in a glittery silver crop top and matching skirt by MiuMiu as seen below. One fan replied: “Obsessed with this look!” Be sure to SWIPE! Amanda captioned the photos: “Went out in the city with Sophie Flack and drank Dom Perignon” champagne with BTW Foundation. BTW stands for Born This Way, and its the foundation launched by megastar Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga has partnered with Dom Perignon, as seen in the video below…

Sophie is a former New York City Ballet dancer turned author (Bunheads) and wife of actor Josh Charles (The Good Wife). Amanda and Sophie hang out together at home, too. See photo below.

Get ready to see more of Amanda: the Oscar nominated actress (Mank) stars in the new film A Mouthful of Air. Watch trailer below.

And Amanda is playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming hulu series The Dropout which chronicles “Holmes’ attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company.”