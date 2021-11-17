Alexandra Shipp Stuns With “Wifey” Vanessa Hudgens, “Killing It” With New Looks

Alexandra Shipp is dropping lewks on the Gram like Drake drops rhymes — they keep coming and expanding the idea of who she is and what you might become too, if you take the inspiration she offers. That’s a thing that transcendent stars do — those who pave new roads give others permission to travel their own. About the pic below, Shrimpton Couture simply responds: “Killing it!” And Colton Haynes enthuses: “THESE LOOKS!!!!!!!!!”

This next photo series is a swipe sensation, full of love and the “DREAM” as she writes. “To say that last night was a DREAM is an understatement. I love this group of people with every fiber of my being,” Alexandra writes. And it’s clear the feeling is mutual. This is a dream which has certainly come true.

And all week “she don’t stop,” as the rap goes and fans are totally here for it. “Oohhhhhhhhh the second one!!! The look back!” writes one, and who can argue.

And then there is the “wifey” Vanessa Hudgens and fans are gasping. At least if you go by the top comment on the post below, which reads: CAN U GIVE US A SECOND TO BREATHE?