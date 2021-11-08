Addison Rae Stuns with Really HIGH Hair, Revealing Her “Holy Grail Favorite Ever” on TikTok

The almost mystically popular TikTok star Addison Rae just connects with her fan base, and that base sure is big. But Addison’s hair is giving big a new meaning in her latest video plug for Sephora. That big giant front curl is looking to stand about 3-4 inches up — and somehow, like much else in the Addison universe — it stays perfect!

Addison gives a humble and sweet demonstration of mascara application, talking about how she usually “makes a mess,” which “she’s very well known for.” The brush is especially good on those pesky lower lashes.

As Addison reveals, this Lash Snack mascara is her “holy grail favorite ever” and the brush is “so precise.” It’s no surprise to her longtime followers — she’s said many times mascara is her fave. But what a delicious snack, this little close up reveal is. And that hair!

High hair is very rare for Addison Rae!