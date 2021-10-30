Jenna Dewan Flaunts Flat Tummy In Postpartum Workout Bra and Leggings, “Amazing!”

On The Rookie episode ‘A.C.H.’, when a new designer drug hits L.A. streets, it turns users into “zombies,” and Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the team have a Halloween they won’t soon forget. Step Up actress/dancer Jenna Dewan plays Nolan’s love interest Bailey Nune.

When not filming The Rookie, the gorgeous and talented Jenna Dewan spends time at home with her family including her one-year-old son Callum. And when not with the kids, Jenna works out at home as seen in the stunning timelapsed workout video below.

Jenna’s fans are going wild for the video and that taupe sports bra and leggings that flaunt her incredibly flat tummy. One replied: “The flying jumping jacks were impressive” another applauded “The timelapse jumprope!”

Jenna wrote with the video: “…NOTHING (and I mean nothing..!) prepared me for the connection I built and grew with my body during pregnancy. I truly have never felt more strong and powerful than I did when I was pregnant with Evie and Callum..and making the time to workout and strengthen my body helps remind me what we WOMEN are capable of.”

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 pm on ABC.