Janel Parrish Stuns In Plunging Red Hot Dress with Thigh-High Slit, “Peek a Boo”

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Coyote Creek Christmas is event planner Paige Parker (Janel Parrish, Pretty Little Liars). After meeting Dylan Bailey, a handsome guest (Ryan Paevey) at her family’s inn during a pre-Christmas celebration, she begins to believe in the Christmas spirit. The tagline for the movie is: “Bring someone special into your world.”

When not on a movie set, Janel often models as seen in the stunning plunging red hot dress with a thigh-high slit. Janel captioned it: “Peek a boo” with a red rose emoji.

Janel looks great in the peek-a-boo bodysuit below, too!

Get ready to see more of Janel: she stars in the upcoming movie The Fight Before Christmas with Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding). When Hayley’s character Emma finds out her father (Dermot) is dating her high school frenemy (Janel), Emma tries everything possible to break them up.

Coyote Creek Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 30 at 8 pm.