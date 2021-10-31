Brie Larson Stuns In Tiny Pink Sweatshirt Dress, Stiletto Boots, “Captain Marvel Let’s Go!”

Oscar Award winning actress Brie Larson (Room) is known for her superhero role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And when not on a big Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented 32-year-old actress often models fashion-forward ensembles.

When Brie wore a pink Rodarte sweatshirt dress with stiletto thigh-high boots, she captioned it: “An Ode to Kinky Boots.” Her fans are going wild for the look. As one replied: “Captain Marvel let’s go!”

Brie is always “pretty in pink!”

Those boots are by Tamara Mellon x supermodel Irina Shayk who also models those stunning thigh-high stilettos as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Brie: it’s been announced that she’s going to star in the series Lessons In Chemistry which is set in the 1960s. She plays a woman whose dream of becoming a scientist comes to a screeching halt when she finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab.