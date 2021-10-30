Anthony Michael Hall, Bikini Model Fiancée Stun As Bonnie & Clyde, “Awesome!”

Actor Anthony Michael Hall is best known for his teenage roles in John Hughes movies including Sixteen Candles, Weird Science and The Breakfast Club. Since then he’s taken on more adult role including the lead in the TV series The Dead Zone.

Now the 53-year-old Boston native is promoting his latest project, the slasher horror film Halloween Kills with Jamie Lee Curtis. See trailer below. He plays Tommy Doyle, one of the kids Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat in the original 1978 movie.

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Anthony Michael Hall spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend/fiancee, Slovak-Canadian professional model/actress Lucia Oskerova. For the Halloween Kills red carpet premiere, the handsome couple dressed up as legendary gangsters Bonnie and Clyde. As one fan replied: “Awesome photo!”

Lucia often models bikinis!

Get ready to see more of AMH: he’s playing for charity on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Halloween night, Sunday, October 31 at 8 pm on ABC.