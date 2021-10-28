Anne Heche Stuns In Miley Cyrus Mullet and Tiny Sequin Shorts, “Trying On New Looks”

When not on a Hollywood movie or TV set, actress Anne Heche (All Rise, Chicago PD) is giving her fans a fashion show as seen in the fun video below. Yes, that’s Anne rocking a Miley Cyrus-esque mullet and posing, twirling and dancing to Miley’s single “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa.

Anne captioned the video and asked her fans: “Trying on some new looks, just for you! Which one is your favorite?” Anne’s fans are loving all the looks including the tiny green sequin shorts. One fan said she’s giving “Bowie vibes.”

Not many women can pull off a mullet but Anne and Miley do with aplomb!

Too bad Anne didn’t include Miley in the “inspired by rock stars” montage below!

Get ready to see more of Anne: she stars in the new thriller 13 Minutes. It’s about four families in a Midwestern town who are effected when a tornado hits and forces their paths to cross and redefines the meaning of survival. The average time to seek shelter before a tornado hits is 13 minutes.

And yes, the husband of Anne’s character is country music star Trace Adkins. Watch trailer above. 13 Minutes is being released in theaters on Friday, October 29, 2021.