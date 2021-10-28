Anna Kendrick Stuns In Tiny Hot Pink Mini Dress and Sexy Stilettos, “Legs!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented singer and actress Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods) is turning heads on the red carpet. For the premiere of her latest project, Love Life, Anna stunned in a “pretty in pink” strapless mini dress with a long train and a pair of ankle strap stilettos that accentuated her shapely legs.

Anna captioned the photo above, with her Love Life co-star William Jackson Harper, “Chidi….. uh, Chidi Anna Kendrick!

Anna always looks “pretty in pink” as seen in the cute gingham bikini pic below.

Check out the Season 2 trailer of Love Life, below, which starts streaming on Thursday, October 28.