Martin Scorsese’s Gorgeous Daughter, 21, Stuns In Sexy Lacy Bras, “Too Hot To Handle”

Famous Hollywood director Martin Scorsese, 78, is the father of three daughters. His youngest is 21-year-old actress Francesca Scorsese. Francesca’s mother is Martin’s wife of 22 years, Helen Schermerhorn Morris Scorsese. (They married in 1999.)

As a little girl, Francesca appeared in three of her father’s movies (all of which were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar): Hugo, The Departed, and The Aviator.

When not on a set, Francesca sometimes shares sexy photos of herself as seen in the stunning racy lace bras below. Her famous friends and fans love the pics. Olivia Pacino (20-year-old daughter of The Irishman actor Al Pacino) replied “Cutie!”, while another fan wrote “Too hot to handle.”

Great ready to see more Francesca: she currently stars in the HBO series We Are Who We Are with Chloe Sevigny. It’s about two American teenagers who come of age while living on an American military base in Italy. See trailer below.

Francesca will appear next on the big screen with Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Chloe Sevigny (again!) in the film Bones & All.

Above is a Vanity Fair photo of Francesca (in red) with her father and her two half-sisters, Domenica and Cathy.