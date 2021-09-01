Kate Bosworth Stuns In Rhinestone Bra Thigh-High Dress, ‘Wild Indian”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented model/actress Kate Bosworth (Still Alice, Blue Crush, Remember the Titans, The Horse Whisperer) is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning photos below. Kate — and her mom! — attended the Venezia 2021: Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in Piazzetta San Marco. For the big outdoor event, Kate wore a stunning baby blue gown with rhinestone bra straps and a thigh-high slit.

The Italian fashion house says the new collection: “arouses unique emotions as exquisite silks, brocades, velvets, glass and crystals, embroideries and precious fabrics come together in a perfect melody of beauty and Italian craftsmanship.” See video below.

Get ready to see more of Kate: she stars in the upcoming thriller Wild Indian starring Michael Greyeyes and Chaske Spencer. (Kate plays the wife of Michael’s character, Makwa; Jesse Eisenberg plays Michael’s boss.)

It’s about two men who, after years of covering up the savage murder of a schoolmate, are finally forced to confront their traumatic secret. Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., who grew up on and around Native American reservations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, wrote the script and directed the film. Wild Indian will be released in the US on Friday, September 3, 2021.