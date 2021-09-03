Kaitlyn Bristowe Stuns In Gorgeous Silky Cami Dress, Mistaken For Megan Fox

Reality TV star Kaitlyn Bristowe is best known for her season on The Bachelor (Season 19) and The Bachelorette (Season 11) and for winning Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars with her professional dancer partner Artem Chigvintsev.

When the 36-year-old entertainer shared the stunning close-up photo above, of her in an emerald green camisole top/dress, her fans went wild with compliments and several noted a resemblance to Hollywood movie star Megan Fox. “Thought u were Megan Fox,” wrote one fan. Another replied: “you look like Megan Fox here.”

Kaitlyn is engaged to Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in January 2019.

Get ready to see more of Kaitlyn: she will guest star on the Season 18 premiere of The Bachelorette on October 19 on ABC.