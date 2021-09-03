Elle Fanning Stuns In Kate Bosworth ‘Blue Crush’ Hair, Dua Lipa Says “So Bloody Gorgeous”

When Hollywood movie star Elle Fanning shared the selfie below, the 23-year-old actress captioned it: “Feel like Kate Bosworth in Blue Crush!” Actress Kate Bosworth starred in the surf girl movie Blue Crush, which was released in 2002 — when Elle was just 4 years old!

Kate replied to Elle: “Haha I liked this before I read the caption and thought “dream girl, dream hair!” Inspiration inspires inspiration, which you do for me all the time magical.”

A number of Elle’s other famous friends chimed in with compliments including actress Selma Blair who wrote: “Nailed it. Such a perfect summer snap” and singer Dua Lipa replied “so bloody gorgeous!!!!!!”

[Related: Kate Bosworth Stuns In Rhinestone Bra Thigh-High Dress, ‘Wild Indian”]

Elle currently stars as Catherine the Great in the hulu series The Great, see trailer below.