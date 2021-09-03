Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Stuns In Tight Glitter Jumpsuit, David Bowie “Ziggy Style”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is the proud mother of 20-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, who is following in her mother’s famous footsteps as a model. When Kaia modeled the made-to-order Stella McCartney jumpsuit below, more than one fan noted David Bowie vibes and his “Ziggy style.”

That blue striped PVC-free flared-bottomed jumpsuit and pumpkin-colored Duck City Glitter ankle boots with 3″ inches are from Stella’s 2021 Winter collection and are featured in Vogue magazine.

Listen to the late great David Bowie “explain” his Ziggy Stardust character in the epic video below.

When not modeling, Kaia spends time with the family as seen in the Vogue video below.

P.S. Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber (daughter of Stephen Baldwin and wife of singer Justin Bieber) is modeling Stella’s new collection too. She’s rocking the biscuit-colored bomber jacket below.