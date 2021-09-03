Brie Larson Stuns In Red Velvet Lipstick, “Japan’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret”

In the video commercial below, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson (Room) demonstrates how easy and fun it is to apply Decorté’s “Rogue” lipstick and the gorgeous results. Decorté Cosmetics, known as “Japan’s best-kept beauty secret,” sells “The Rogue” velvet lipstick for $35 in the US. The company describes the lipstick as: “A whole new texture, this silk-like cream is packed with super-pigmented lip color to deliver a long-lasting velvet finish.”

Decorté is owned by KOSÉ Corporation which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and also owns the American brand JillStuart and the Japanese skin care brand Sekkisei.

Get ready to see more of Brie: she’s currently reprising her Captain Marvel role and filming the highly anticipated 2022 film, The Marvels.

It’s also been announced that Brie will star in the upcoming Apple+ series Lessons in Chemistry. Set in the early 1960s, Brie plays a promising scientist who, when she becomes pregnant, is fired from her lab.