‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Stuns In Plunging Push-Up Dress, “Bombshell!”

Actress Katheryn Winnick is known for her TV roles on Big Sky and Vikings, and the newly released Sean Penn film Flag Day. While on the road promoting Flag Day, Katheryn has been sharing photos of the stunning dresses she’s been wearing on the red carpet.

When Katheryn shared the gorgeous video below, of her in a plunging push-up bra dress, her Flag Day co-star Dylan Penn (Sean Penn’s daughter) replied: “Tits McGee!” Other fans are chiming in with compliments including “she’s a fox” and “a bombshell!”

And her song selection is on point: that’s Italian singer Andrea Bocelli’s song “Vivo Per Lei” (translated “I Live for Her”).

Get ready to see more of Katheryn: Big Sky returns on Thursday, September 30 at 10pm on ABC. Check out the satirical trailer below.