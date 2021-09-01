Ashley Greene Stuns In Sheer Cut-Out Plunging Dress, “Hot Damn!”

The gorgeous and talented Ashley Greene is best known for her role as Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga movie franchise. The 34-year-old actress is now promoting her latest project, the Netflix movie Aftermath (see trailer below). For the red carpet premiere, Ashley wore a stunningly sexy and sheer gown with a plunging neckline.

Her stylist described the dress as “serving up a delta variant Cher dream for you.” When The Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe saw the photos, she replied: “hot damn!”

Get ready to see more of Ashley: she will appear next on the big screen in the dramatic film The Immaculate Room with Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth. It’s about a couple who try to win $5 million by living in a blank space together for one month.

Ashley is currently filming the thriller movie Some Other Woman with NBA champion-turned-actor Rick Fox of the LA Lakers.