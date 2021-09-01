Amber Tamblyn Stuns In Hot Pink Pants, “Will Bring You To Your Knees”

Actress Amber Tamblyn is best known for her roles in movies including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Tibby), and on TV series including Two and a Half Men (Jenny Harper), House (Martha M Masters), and Joan of Arcadia (Joan Girardi), among others.

Get ready to see more of Amber: she’s playing Kimberly Campbell Cunningham in the new FX on hulu series Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics’ science-fiction comic book series. Days before the premiere, Amber shared the cast photo above. She’s the one in the hot pink pants!

Amber says of her character Kimberly: she “will bring you to your knees in prayer, in laughter, in complete horror.” See trailer below. And, yes, that’s Diane Lane — she’s playing the President of the United States in this post-apocalyptic movie where just one man (and his pet monkey) lives among a world of surviving women.

Y: The Last Man creator Eliza Clark wrote of Kimberly/Amber: “she’s gonna blow you away.”

The first episode of Y: The Last Man will be released on Monday, September 13, 2021.