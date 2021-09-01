Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Amber Tamblyn Stuns In Hot Pink Pants, “Will Bring You To Your Knees”

by in Culture | September 1, 2021

amber tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn, (cropped) photo: I, RobinWong, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Actress Amber Tamblyn is best known for her roles in movies including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Tibby), and on TV series including Two and a Half Men (Jenny Harper), House (Martha M Masters), and Joan of Arcadia (Joan Girardi), among others.

Get ready to see more of Amber: she’s playing Kimberly Campbell Cunningham in the new FX on hulu series Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics’ science-fiction comic book series. Days before the premiere, Amber shared the cast photo above. She’s the one in the hot pink pants!

Amber says of her character Kimberly: she “will bring you to your knees in prayer, in laughter, in complete horror.” See trailer below. And, yes, that’s Diane Lane — she’s playing the President of the United States in this post-apocalyptic movie where just one man (and his pet monkey) lives among a world of surviving women.

Y: The Last Man creator Eliza Clark wrote of Kimberly/Amber: “she’s gonna blow you away.”

The first episode of Y: The Last Man will be released on Monday, September 13, 2021.

