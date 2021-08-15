Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Tisha Campbell’s Country Singer Dani Wright In Green Cowboy Hat on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’?

by in Celebrity Family Feud, Culture | August 15, 2021

Dani Wright on Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Eric McCandless)

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes comedian Deon Cole (black-ish) and singer/actress Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife and Kids, Dr. Ken, Empire) and friends in a funny friendly game for charity. Tisha’s “You Go Girl!” team includes country singer Dani Wright who rocks a green cowboy hat with long braids.

New Orleans native Dani Wright signed with Tisha Campbell’s management company in 2018 — she was Tisha’s first artist! Tisha says of Dani: she “has a soothing, soulful sound to her voice that the world will love. Not only is she my artist she’s also my writing partner.” Check out their duet below — it’s a cover of Laura Alaina’s “Getting Good.”

Dani talks about her relationship with Tisha in the interview video below. Enjoy!

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.

