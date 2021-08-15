Who Is Gorgeous Redhead Diana Gettinger on Justin Long’s Celebrity Family Feud Team?

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, after Deon Cole (black-ish) takes on Tisha Campbell (Martin) and friends, ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith take on Justin Long and his family and friends including Diana Gettinger.

As an actress, the stunning redhead is known for her roles on TV series including Ex-Best (Andrea, watch trailer below), Netflix’s The Crew (Karen — she’s also a writer for the show starring Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief), and 90210 (Ramona), among others.

Fun facts: Diana won the 1993 YM Cover Model contest and was an Associate Fashion Editor at VOGUE magazine before launching her acting career.

