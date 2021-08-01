‘Waking Up to Danger’ Star Wows In Bikinis and Big Hair with 90210 Star — “Twin Bae”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Waking Up to Danger is a young mother portrayed by actress Donna Benedicto. After a traumatic accident leaves her memory damaged, she becomes suspicious of her husband and his indiscretions which probably provoked her accident and continues to place her and her family in danger.

When not on a movie set, the Canadian-born beauty Benedicto (DEO Agent Reiff on Supergirl) enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. She captioned the one above: “I will now be rocking this big hair all summer.” (Donna uses Bumble and Bumble texture spray.)

Donna often poses with fellow actress Jessica Lowndes, too! Jessica is known for her role as Adrianna Tate-Duncan on 90210. Donna calls Jessica her “twin bae!”

Waking Up to Danger premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 1 at 8 pm.