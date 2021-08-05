Vanessa Hudgens Goes Barefoot In Stunning High-Slit Dress, “How To Point a Toe”

When triple threat Vanessa Hudgens isn’t on stage, in the studio or judging a talent show (So You Think You Can Dance?), the gorgeous brunette is living her best life. Sometimes the occasion calls for a tiny bikini and other times it calls for a killer ball gown.

When she shared the stunning one-shoulder, high-slit black and green gown below (by designer Alexandre Vauthier), her fans and famous friends went wild. Fellow actress Alexandra Shipp replied: “My wife knows how to point a toe hunniiiiiii.”

For the UNICEF event in Capri, Vanessa rocked a pair of black heeled sandals — see above. Make sure to swipe to see Vanessa blowing a kiss!