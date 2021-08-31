US Open Star Bianca Andreescu Stuns In Tiny Bodycon Dresses, “Looking Snatched”

Bianca Andreescu is the 21-year-old professional tennis player won the 2019 US Open and the 2019 Canadian Open. Oh, and she defeated Serena Williams to win both titles. (Serena had to retire early in Canada due to back spasms.) Now she’s back in the Big Apple to see if she can win the 2021 US Open. (Alas, Serena is not competing this year.)

When not practicing on the court, Bianca has been enjoying all that the City has to offer and is looking great while doing so. Bianca wore a tiny mint green bodycon mini dress at the famous TAO Downtown restaurant (above). And below she turned heads in a rust-colored ruched bodycon dress at The Pierre Hotel on Fifth Avenue.

Bianca’s fans and friends are going wild for her super glam looks including two-time Paralympian runner Marissa Papaconstantinou who replied: “Looking SNATCHED!”

Listen to Bianca at a press conference (above) before her debut at the 2021 US Open: she sounds happy and confident!