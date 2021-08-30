Tori Spelling Stuns In Tiny Taffeta Mini Dress and Neon Green Stilettos, 80s Prom Vibes

Actress Tori Spelling is best known for her role as Donna in her father’s teenage drama TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 with co-stars Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestly and the late Luke Perry, among others. Even when not on TV, the 48-year-old mother of five is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning photo below. The black taffeta “fit and flare” dress, big hoop earrings and the splash of neon is giving us 80s prom vibes!

Tori also looks great in the burnt orange Herve Leger bandage mini dress below. Fellow reality TV star Snooki from MTV Jersey Shore fame replied with one word — “Boobies!”

Get ready to see more of Tori: she’s currently filming the upcoming movie Bleeding Greed. It’s about a young stock broker who’s lured by the promise of big money (among other things) “only to have his get-rich-quick dreams dissolve into a nightmare he never could imagined.”