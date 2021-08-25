‘The Other Two’ Star Heléne Yorke Stuns In Tiny String Bikini, “Will NOT Delete Later”

When not filming the hit HBO Max series The Other Two with Molly Shannon, actress Heléne Yorke (who plays the former professional dancer daughter of Molly’s character, TV talk show host Pat) is amassing a following on Instagram. When the gorgeous and talented Canadian-born actress shared the white hot tiny string bikini photo below she captioned it: “Feel cute. Will NOT delete later.”

Actor Max Jenkins replied: “I’m medically in shock,” to which Heléne replied: “Honored to be making you ill.”

Heléne is also known for her roles on Katy Keene (Amanda), The Good Fight (Amy Breslin), Graves (Olivia Graves), Quantico (Leigh), and Masters of Sex (Jane Martin), among others. Check out The Other Two season 2 trailer below.

Season 2 of The Other Two is available for streaming on Thursday, August 26.