Thandiwe Newton’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Mini Dress and Matching Tights, “Splitting Image of Mama”

Hollywood movie star Thandiwe Newton (Westword, Mission Impossible, Crash) stars in the newly released sci-fi thriller Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. And for the very first time, Thandiwe appears on the big screen with her real-life daughter Nico Parker. The two gorgeous and talented actress walked the red carpet together at the premiere.

Nico wore a stunning blue-print mini dress with matching tights by Versace.

When Nico shared the photos, her fans went wild with praise and pointed out that Nico is the “splitting image of mama” and “you have your mom’s smile.”

