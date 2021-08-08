Sylvester Stallone’s Gorgeous Daughter Wows In Backless Dress, “Super Pretty”

When not walking the red carpet at a movie premiere, up-and-coming actress Sistine Stallone (daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone) is camera-ready even when visiting a nursery.

When the gorgeous and talented Sistine went plant and flower shopping, she wowed in a stunning backless summer dress… and with a pair of black Converse high top sneakers! One fan replied: “Prettiest ever!” Another chimed in with “super pretty!”

Get ready to see more of Sistine: she’s currently in the Bruce Willis/Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Get ready to see more of Sly: in addition to providing the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad, rumor has it he’s reprising his role as Barney for the fourth The Expendables movie.