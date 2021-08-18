Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Pink Silk Dress, Madonna ‘Material Girl’ Vibes

When not promoting her latest project, The White Lotus with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCartney, 23-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects) often models. When posing for the cover of Who What Wear magazine, the gorgeous and talented blond wore a pink silk dress and over-the-elbow gloves which is giving us Madonna ‘Material Girl’ vibes.

Note: Sydney is wearing a Pink Silk Cloque Tiered Tea Dress and Satin Faced Organza Sculptural Sleeveless Ruffle Top by designer Prabal Gurung.

Get ready to see more of Sydney: she stars in the upcoming erotic thriller The Voyeurs, which is scheduled for a September 10, 2021 release via Amazon Studios.