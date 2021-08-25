Suzanne Somers, 74, Stuns In Sheer Mesh Top and Short Cut-Offs, “Gorgeous Legs!”

On the third episode of the new ABC docuseries Superstar, the late great comedic actor John Ritter is remembered and honored. His family (wife and son) and famous friends and former co-stars including Kaley Cuoco (8 Simple Rules) and Suzanne Somers (Three’s Company) are interviewed. John Ritter died in 2003 at the age of 54.

When not on TV or promoting her legendary ThighMaster and ButtMaster fitness equipment and workout, Suzanne Somers, 74, spends time at home with her husband of 44 years, Alan “Al” Hamel.

Together they cook at home and share their good times in the kitchen via social media. When Suzanne and Al shared the video above — in which she’s rocking a black sheer mesh top and short denim cut-offs and boots — her fans showered her with compliments and attested: “Suzanne is an awesome wonderful person. Down to earth.”

As Suzanne says in the post above, she “loves the skin I’m in” and so do her fans. More than one fan replied: “Legs!” and “Gorgeous stems” was another popular comment. In the photo below, that’s Suzanne “twinning” with her granddaughter! [Related: Suzanne Somers’ Gorgeous Granddaughter, 25, Shimmies In Bikini, “Add Oil”]

Superstar airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on ABC.