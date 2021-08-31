Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, Stuns In String Tie Bikini — “Figure-Sculpting Fit”

British model Naomi Campbell was one of the original models coined “Supermodel” in the early 1990s with Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Stephanie Seymour, among others. Thirty years later and Naomi is still modeling and in a string bikini no less as seen in the stunning Burberry bikini pics below. Burberry describes the navy blue two-piece swimsuit as having “exaggerated ties for a figure-sculpting fit.”

Naomi’s fans and famous friends are showering the stunning 5’10”, 51-year-old model with compliments including: actress Kerry Washington (“Obsessed”) and Kimora Lee Simmons who replied: “Oh myyyyyyy!” and Pharrell who left a yellow heart emoji.

Naomi’s still landing on the covers of magazines as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Naomi as an actress: it’s rumored that she’s landed a role in the upcoming TV series Black Saints.