Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, 51, Stuns In Tiny “Milk-Maid” Bustier, “90s Bombshell”

German-born Claudia Schiffer was one of the original supermodels in 1990s with Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, and Linda Evangelista. Claudia still holds the Guinness Book record for the model with the most magazine covers (more than 1000!). The stunning blonde, now 51 and mother of 3, is modeling her own clothing line as seen in the photos below.

That white bustier top above is called “The Stella” and is described as a “creamy white silk broderie anglaise bustier” that “will have you channelling a 90’s bombshell.” It’s also described as a “milk-maid style bustier top” with a “firm-fitted bodice” and tie-string at chest center.

Her “Claudia” dress below is inspired by one of her real runway moments…

That’s a Valentino dress she’s wearing below in 1991.

Below are some supermodel flashbacks…