‘Stargirl’ Brec Bassinger Wows In Black Lingerie, Tiny Slip Dress at UFC Fight

Brec Bassinger is the gorgeous and talented 22-year-old actress who stars in the CW series Stargirl as teen superhero Courtney Whitmore. In the second episode of Season 2, while still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house.

When not filming or promoting Stargirl, Brec sometimes models as seen in the stunning black lingerie photo above, or spends time with her co-star Yvette Monreal (Yolanda), as seen in the stunning bikini pics above.

To celebrate Yvette’s birthday, Brec wore a tiny silky slip dress when they went to a live UFC fight. (Swipe photo below to see another bikini pic.)

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.