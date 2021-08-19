‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo, 49, Stuns In Bikini and Boots — “That Bod!”

Actress Drea De Matteo is known for her roles on Shades of Blue, The Sopranos, Desperate Housewives, Friends, and the list goes on. When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 49-year-old mother of two spends time with her family including her daughter who is holding Drea in the black bikini photo below.

Drea’s fans and famous friends love the image. One fan replied: “That bod!” and Sons of Anarchy creator/writer Kurt Sutter replied: “I don’t know what’s happening in those photos… but clearly you are one of the “cool moms”.

Drea explains the photo was taken “while shooting the Rats in Ruin video” for the band All them Witches. (Video below).

Get ready to see more of Drea: she’s set to film the action/thriller One Way with Kevin Bacon.