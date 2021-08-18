Sonja Morgan Stuns In Curve Hugging Mini Dress, Strikes John Travolta Pose

While an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo, two of the reality TV show’s stars — Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan — will be on the game show The $100,000 Pyramid competing against each other.

Sonja Morgan on THE $100,000 PYRAMID (ABC/Heidi Gutman)

While Dorinda (who did not return for Season 13 of RHONYC) wears a modest gold blouse and a pair of black pants, Sonja stuns in a gorgeous, red one-shoulder bandage bodycon mini dress with a sleek bob.

THE $100,000 PYRAMID – Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City (ABC/Heidi Gutman)

And when given the word “Travolta” to express to her partner, Sonja strikes that famous Saturday Night Live disco dancing pose (see above).

The $100,000 Pyramid airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC; The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.