Sharon Stone, 63, Stuns In Cut-Out Plunging Swimsuit, “Holy Moly”

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is known for playing femme fatale roles in films including Basic Instinct and Casino, among others. The 63-year-old gorgeous blonde continues to stun her fans and famous friends when she poses in swimsuits including the silver cut-out one-piece below.

Designer Vera Wang replied “GORGEOUS!”, actress Kate Hudson replied “I mean”, Kate’s mom Goldie Hawn also commented “It’s too good!”, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay nailed it with two words: “Holy moly!”

Of course, Sharon looks amazing in any kind of bathing suit including the sexy one-shoulder yellow bikini above. Get ready to see more of Sharon: she plays herself in the Billy Crystal/Tiffany Haddish movie Here Today. Sharon will appear next on the big screen in the Lena Waithe drama/romance Beauty.