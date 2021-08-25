Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Shakira Stuns On Skateboard In Tiny Mini Skirt, Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts

by in Culture | August 25, 2021

Shakira

Shakira, photo: Donna Lou Morgan, U.S. Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

When not on stage or in the studio, international superstar singer Shakira enjoys skateboarding. When she shared the video below, of her looking like a teenager at a skatepark wearing a tiny black ruffle mini skirt, her fans and famous friends went wild with compliments. When Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow saw it, she dropped a fire emoji. Gloria Estefan’s niece, model Lili Estefan left a series of applauding emojis, too.

Another fan replied: “You just became even more rad.”

Shakira can do anything — check her out surfing in her Don’t Wait Up music video below.

Many of Shakira’s fans thought she looked like a teenager in the skater skirt below, too!

