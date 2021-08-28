Sarah Paulson Stuns In French Maid Blouse, “The Eyebrows Are Coming Back”

In the next season of American Crime Story: Impeachment, Sarah Paulson plays the late Linda Tripp. (See trailer below.) When celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager shared the stunning photos below of Sarah rocking a straight bob and in a French maid-esque blouse (Miu Miu), fans went wild with compliments including “Sooo gorgeous.” One fan noted that Sarah’s “eyebrows are coming back.”

Miu Miu describes the crepe de chine blouse as “a harmonious play of volumes” with puffy sleeves that “add an element of refined charm to the garment with a retro mood. The collar with contrasting scalloped trim adds a romantic touch to the blouse.”

The Season 3 premiere of American Crime Story opens with White House staffer Linda Tripp who is moved to The Pentagon where she meets Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein). The premiere airs Tuesday, September 7 on FX. See trailer below.