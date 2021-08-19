Sarah Hyland Stuns In “Nudes and Blues” Matching Set, “Show Off Your Legs!”

When former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland walked the red carpet at the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise (she’s engaged to Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams), she stunned in a baby blue shorts set with a nude-color bandeau and matching open-toe sandals.

Sarah’s celeb stylist Brad Goreski wrote: “We love a matching set! Blues and nudes for the bachelor in paradise premiere.”

The blue cuffed short set is by fashion design label King & Tuckfield who describes the two-piece garment as a “high waisted tailored short” that “falls above the knee at the mid thigh,” and suggests that the wearer “Show off your legs or team with tights as the weather gets cooler.”

Brad and Sarah also like red as seen in the stunning gown above. Get ready to see more of Sarah: she’s filming the comedy My Fake Boyfriend which is scheduled for a 2022 release.